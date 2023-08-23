CATCH THE SPIRIT OF FOUNDERS PLACE! VOLUNTEER TRAINING

Looking for a meaningful volunteer opportunity?

Perhaps you have heard of Founders Place Respite Ministry and want to learn more.

Are you interested in starting a respite ministry in your own church?

Come join us for Volunteer Training at Founders Place Respite, where our mission is to enhance the quality of life for adults living with memory challenges through an atmosphere of joy and a community of support while providing respite to caregivers.

Register: foundersplace@saint-lukes.com or call (205)802-6218