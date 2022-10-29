This free event will take place in the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Hall. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

The Diocese of Birmingham Office of Evangelization, the Society of Catholic Scientists, and the John Templeton foundation are proud to present, “Catholic Scientists, Expertise, and Bioethics,” a symposium on moral and theological questions facing Catholic scientists and their relationship with the Church, Saturday, October 29th, at 6:30pm in the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Hall. The Keynote speaker will be Dr. Maureen Condic, PhD, professor of embryology at the University of Utah and St. Albert the Great award winner. Recommended ages are 16 and older.

We have three invited speakers:

1) Dr. Maureen Condic

The 2019 St. Albert Award of the Society of Catholic Scientists was given to Maureen L. Condic in recognition of her contributions to scientific research and her defense of basic scientific and human values. Maureen Condic

is an Associate Professor of Neurobiology at the University of Utah, with an adjunct appointment in Pediatrics, and has taught Human Embryology in the Medical School for 20 years.

2) Dr. Joshua Reeves

Josh A. Reeves is Director of the Samford Center for Science and Religion at Samford University. Dr. Reeves is the author of Redeeming Expertise, addressing scientific trust and the future of the Church (Baylor University Press). He is a graduate of Cambridge University and Boston University and completed a postdoctoral position in the Heyendaal Program for Theology and Science at Radboud University in the Netherlands. In 2018 he was awarded a research fellowship at the Free University of Amsterdam. Reeves currently serves as co-chair of the Science, Technology, and Religion group of the American Academy of Religion.

3) Dr. G. Neal Kay, MD

Dr. George N. Kay is a cardiologist in Birmingham, Alabama. He received his medical degree from University of Michigan Medical School and has been in practice for more than 20 years. Dr. Kay is also the permanent Deacon at St. Francis Xavier church in Birmingham, Al.