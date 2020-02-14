Celebrate Valentine's Day with Vino

Vino, Birmingham’s premier Italian- Mediterranean restaurant, is inviting guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special four-course, prix-fixe menu. The dinner includes canapes, starters, a selection of main courses and dessert, and will feature classic Vino favorites as well as new selections. With its special menu, wine selection and romantic atmosphere, Vino is the ideal location to spend the most romantic day of the year.

The special menu is $70 per person not including tax, tip and gratuity. Along with the dinner, guests will also receive a complimentary rose and white chocolate-covered, Moscato-infused strawberries. Vino’s regular menu will be available upon request. Reservations are encouraged. Guests can visit vinobirmingham.com or call (205) 870-8404 to make their reservations. Located in the heart of Mountain Brook’s English Village at 1930 Cahaba Road, Vino’s Valentine’s Day hours are 4 to 10 p.m.