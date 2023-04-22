Cheers to Birmingham’s Inaugural Magic City Mimosa Festival

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the inaugural Magic City Mimosa Festival is descending upon Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, AL for a day filled with bottomless mimosas, delicious bites, music, games and more. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., festival goers are invited to soak up the sun and toast to mimosa o’clock throughout the day at the National Historic Landmark that boasts a backdrop of pipes and towering stoves that are part of the city’s rich industrial heritage. Birmingham Mountain Radio’s DJs will provide the soundtrack for the day as guests ages 21 and up sip on mimosas featuring a variety of mixers including orange, blueberry, peach and green apple juices. A variety of eats for all tastes will be available for purchase from food trucks from across the Southeast.

"We are thrilled to celebrate and raise our glasses to the beautiful city of Birmingham and its dynamic residents at the inaugural Magic City Mimosa Festival this month,” says Jim Shumake, Executive Coordinate of the festival. “We are grateful for all the support and enthusiasm we received from the community and look forward to bringing this event back year after year.”

Pre-sale tickets are $45 from now until Saturday, April 15th, then increase to $55 at www.freshtix.com/events/magic-city-mimosa-festival-. Tickets purchased at the festival will be $65. All tickets include bottomless mimosas and a souvenir cup. For more information and updates about Magic City Mimosa Festival, stay connected on Instagram at @mimosafestival and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MagicCityMimosaFestival.