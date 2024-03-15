BE MORE CHILL, the Broadway hit musical by Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz, based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini, hits the Indian Springs stage March 15-17, 2024!

The irreverent, funny, over-the-top, and touching story combines sci-fi and teenage life as one student weighs the importance of being true to himself with the need to be “chill” and noticed.

Directed by Dane Peterson

Music Directed by Lee Wright

Choreographed by Thad Wilson

Friday, March 15 | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 | 2:00 p.m.

Adults: $10

Students: $5

ISS Boarders: Free

* This production is rated 14+ for language and adolescent situations.

Be More Chill is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com