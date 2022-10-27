Chris Herren in Mountain Brook: Prevention Starts with All

All In Mountain Brook is bringing a popular and well-known speaker to Mountain Brook. On Thursday October 27, 2022, Chris Herren, who suffered from addiction before and during his time as a player in the National Basketball Association (NBA), will speak to our junior high and high school students at assemblies, followed by an evening event for our community and surrounding communities. Herren, an All-American high school basketball legend, who, in college, played for Jerry Tarkanian, was able to realize his dream of playing in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets in 1999 and later for the Boston Celtics before losing his career (and almost his family) to drug addiction. Since his recovery in 2008, Herren has spoken to over one million students and community members about addiction and wellness with the goal of making a positive difference in the lives of others. His message is a positive and inspirational one of triumph over despair. You are invited to come hear the Chris Herren Story:

“Prevention Starts with All”

When: Thursday, October 27th,

Where: Mountain Brook High School

Time: 7:00 p.m.