“Christmas Vacation"

Alabama Theatre 1817 3rd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Dec. 7: “Christmas Vacation.” 7 p.m. Alabama Theatre. Tickets $9. Visit alabamatheatre.com

Dec. 16: “Christmas Vacation.” 7 p.m. Alabama Theatre. Tickets $9. Visit alabamatheatre.com

Dec. 18: “Christmas Vacation.” 7 p.m. Alabama Theatre. Tickets $9. Visit alabamatheatre.com.

Dec. 21: “Christmas Vacation.” 7 p.m. Alabama Theatre. Tickets $9. Visit alabamatheatre.com.

Alabama Theatre 1817 3rd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
