OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Classical Greece." Presenter: Helen Pruet, retired history teacher, Mountain Brook Junior High. This follow-up program will begin with the evolution of government in Greece. We will compare her two great city-states, Athens and Sparta; and take a look at the Persian War, the golden age of Athens under Pericles, and the Peloponnesian War. We will look at the factors that unified the Greeks, their colonization of the eastern end of the Mediterranean, and their enduring legacy.