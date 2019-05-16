Classical Greece

to Google Calendar - Classical Greece - 2019-05-16 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Classical Greece - 2019-05-16 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Classical Greece - 2019-05-16 13:30:00 iCalendar - Classical Greece - 2019-05-16 13:30:00

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Classical Greece." Presenter: Helen Pruet, retired history teacher, Mountain Brook Junior High. This follow-up program will begin with the evolution of government in Greece. We will compare her two great city-states, Athens and Sparta; and take a look at the Persian War, the golden age of Athens under Pericles, and the Peloponnesian War. We will look at the factors that unified the Greeks, their colonization of the eastern end of the Mediterranean, and their enduring legacy.

Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, History
to Google Calendar - Classical Greece - 2019-05-16 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Classical Greece - 2019-05-16 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Classical Greece - 2019-05-16 13:30:00 iCalendar - Classical Greece - 2019-05-16 13:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

VIllage Living