Clothing Swap

The goal of this swap is to provide a more eco-friendly way to "shop" outside of fast fashion. Our goal is to put gently used items in your closet that you can wear out with friends & family, to work, while being active or while relaxing at home. To participate, drop off five to ten items of clothing and/or accessories, clean and in good shape, to Amanda before the event. On the night of the event, prepare to “shop!” To drop off your items ahead of time, please email Amanda at awestfall@oneallibrary.org to schedule a time. She will start taking items on October 16th. All adult sizes are welcome! This event is for adults, so please no children's clothing. This year, we will also be swapping shoes! Have some extra hangers you don't need? We will also take them to use at the swap!

​We will not accept:

X T-shirts (We’re talking the old frayed college tee, the random 5K tee, etc.)

X Undergarments

X Anything with a rip/hole*, stain, or heavy fading

X Children's clothing

*If the item is purposely distressed, it is permitted. Ex: jeans with distressing.