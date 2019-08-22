Collat Jewish Family Services' Cyber-Seniors

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama Birmingham, AL 35213

Collat Jewish Family Services' Cyber-Seniors is back - an opportunity for older adults to learn to work one-on-one with UAB Honors students to learn to use smartphones, tablets or laptops.

REGISTER: There is no charge, but registration is required and space is limited! Participants can sign up for one or both days. Contact Jennifer Nemet at 278-7118 or Jennifer@cjfsbham.org

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama Birmingham, AL 35213
Education & Learning
