Collat Jewish Family Services' Cyber-Seniors
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama Birmingham, AL 35213
Collat Jewish Family Services' Cyber-Seniors is back - an opportunity for older adults to learn to work one-on-one with UAB Honors students to learn to use smartphones, tablets or laptops.
REGISTER: There is no charge, but registration is required and space is limited! Participants can sign up for one or both days. Contact Jennifer Nemet at 278-7118 or Jennifer@cjfsbham.org
