Commonplace Notebooks Writing Workshop

This is it: the finale! Join us for the last writing workshop of the summer to talk about ways you can continue writing. We'll also learn how to create commonplace notebooks so you can write down your ideas wherever you are.

This program is for teens rising to grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate. The Zoom Meeting information will be sent to your email.

Got questions? Email teen librarians Matt Layne (mlayne@eolib.org) or Michelle Cheng (mcheng@eolib.org).