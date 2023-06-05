CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH FOR BEGINNER/LOW INTERMEDIATE SPEAKERS.

Join Sarah Valentín-Sánchez, an experienced Spanish instructor and currently a Ph.D. student in Spanish Literature at UA, for a month-long conversational Spanish class. We will meet for an hour on Mondays and Wednesdays in June to brush up on beginner/traveler's Spanish. Sarah will focus on conversational Spanish based on real-life experiences you might have when traveling to Spain. We will also discuss Hispanic culture, art, music, and more. Our goal is for students to have fun while learning basic notions of Spanish in a meaningful way. Sarah is a native speaker from Valencia (Spain) and very passionate about sharing her love for the Hispanic culture with her students.

This class is free, but registration is required and seats are limited. Registering for the first session will automatically register you for the rest of the series.

If you have questions, please contact Katie Moellering: kmoellering@oneallibrary.org