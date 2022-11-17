Crestline Village Holiday Open House
Crestline Village 68 Church St Mountain Brook, AL 35213 , Mountain Brook, Alabama
The Crestline Village Holiday Open House will occur on November 17th with retailers and restaurants opening their doors for holiday events, sales, and trunk shows. This year, you can expect seasonal performances from the Mountain Brook High School Jazz Band starting at 10:30 a.m. and carolers from the Exceptional Foundation at 2 p.m.
