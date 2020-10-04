A Culinary Conversation starring Chef Kwame Onwuachi with Chef Chris Hastings.

Join us for a live virtual culinary Q&A on Sunday, October 4 at 4pm CT / 5pm ET starring Rising Star Chef nominee from the James Beard Foundation, Chef Kwame Onwauchi.

About Kwame Onwuachi // The title of Kwame Onwuachi’s remarkable memoir, “Notes From a Young Black Chef,” riffs on the name of a slim volume penned more than 15 years ago: “Letters to a Young Chef,” in which French farm boy turned Michelin man Daniel Boulud doles out advice to those with the nerve, masochism and heart to carve out a career in a professional kitchen.

A special VIP Meet and Greet will be held following the culinary conversation. For more information on the VIP experience, please email Savannah DeRieux at sderieux@uab.edu.

TICKET INFORMATION

To access this event, you must be a Virtual Arts Pass subscriber. VAP subscribers receive monthly access to exclusive virtual events and live-streamed events from the comfort of their home!

