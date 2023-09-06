CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia

to

Saint Luke's Episcopal Church 3736 Montrose Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama

Are you a caregiver of a loved one with dementia? Do you simply want to learn more about caring for someone with brain change? THIS IS FOR YOU.

Founders Place at Saint Luke's is pleased to present an opportunity for a six -week care series that combines respite with caregiver education and support.

Cultivate is a weekly, 2-hour social program for adults with mild-moderate dementia and a concurrent "Dementia Care 101" course for caregivers, led by Dr. Renee Harmon.

Please contact us for additional information.

Info

Saint Luke's Episcopal Church 3736 Montrose Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama
Counseling & Support Groups, Education & Learning, events, Health & Wellness
205.802.6217
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-06 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-06 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-06 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-13 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-13 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-13 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-20 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-20 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-20 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-27 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-27 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-09-27 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-10-04 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-10-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-10-04 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CULTIVATE: For caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia - 2023-10-04 10:00:00 ical