DIY Ceramic Windchimes (Zoom)

Ring in the warm Alabama weather with ceramic windchimes! Craft instructor Virginia Brasher will teach you how to make your own windchimes in this FREE Zoom class.

This virtual program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate and receive supplies. Zoom attendance is MANDATORY for this program. Please check your email for Zoom information, supplies pick-up and return times, and program updates. This program may be messy, so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty and prepare ample workspace before the program begins. Also, this program requires some physical strength when working with the clay. We ask that you handle all supplies with care to minimize risks of injury and all supplies must be returned to the library in a timely manner.

If you have any questions, email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@oneallibrary.org. Stay updated on ONL programs and services for teens with our new e-newsletter!

Virginia Brasher is an artist, crafter, baker, and farmer of Peaceful Acres Farm in Morris, Alabama. She has taught amazing virtual crafts to the O'Neal Library in Mountain Brook, such as block printing, watercolor painting, and cake decorating. Learn more about Virginia and Peaceful Acres Farm on Facebook (@peacefulacreshippie) and Instagram (@peaceful_acres_farm).