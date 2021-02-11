Dream Colleges: Admissions and Financial Aid

The college admissions and financial aid process can be stressful in the best of times, and there’s a lot to think about! Happily, the experts at The Princeton Review are to support you. Come learn the key elements of the admissions process and what to think about to reduce stress and increase success. This session will also cover changes and issues to consider for this very unusual era in admissions. Megan Hunter from The Princeton Review will be the speaker.

Register today with this link: https://www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/476322

This FREE virtual program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate. If you have questions about this program, please email our teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@oneallibrary.org.

