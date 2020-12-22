Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot for 10th-12th graders

Join us for a 3-hour fantastical adventure on Zoom! Dungeon Master (DM) Isaac Griffin-Layne will be leading this one-shot. Beginner and experienced Dungeons & Dragons players in grades 10-12 are welcome!

This virtual program is for teens in grades 10-12. Registration is REQUIRED to participate. The Zoom meeting will open at 1:45pm on Tuesday, December 22 and the program will begin at 2pm. Got questions? Email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@oneallibrary.org.

We recommend using 2 devices (i.e. laptop, desktop, tablet, etc.) during the game for your convenience, but playing with just one device is possible too. You will need to provide your own polyhedral dice or use a dice generator like this one: https://www.wizards.com/dnd/dice/dice.htm.

The DM provide pre-made characters for this D&D game. If you do not want to play with a pre-made character, you can bring your own to the game (level 3 or lower). If you bring your own character, please email a copy of your character sheet to teens@oneallibrary.org.

Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy role-playing game in which players use polyhedral dice and improvisation to navigate the Dungeon Master's imaginative world.

Optional Reading Material: