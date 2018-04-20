Taking over from the Crestline merchants in 2018, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will once again host the Easter Egg Roll on April 20 at 10 a.m. in front of the Emmet O’Neal Library, said Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Project Manager Molly Wallace.

The Easter Bunny will appear again this year, riding in a fire truck with the Mountain Brook Fire Department, and will help throw eggs off the truck. While the event is open to all ages, younger children are especially encouraged to attend, as there is not much hunting involved, Wallace said.

The event is typically well attended and is one of Mountain Brook’s “treasured traditions,” Wallace said.