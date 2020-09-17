OLLI at UA presents "Eating for Longevity" by Katie Chossein. Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining optimal health throughout our lifetime. Join wellness dietitian Katie Ghossein for an informational session describing various nutritional needs as we age. You will learn information about specifc nutrients and general healthy eating patterns to ensure you are on the right path for a long, healthy life.All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session. Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic Zoom training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.