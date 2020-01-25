Ecology of Alabama’s Native Plants

With 64 types of terrestrial ecosystems shaped by an unusual climate and rich geological history, Alabama is home to nearly 3,000 species of native plants. They are an important part of our state's biodiversity, which ranks fifth in the nation overall.

Join the Friends for this special program led by ecologist Scot Duncan and take a deep dive into how ecosystems work, review how they are classified and mapped, and receive an overview of the state's ecological diversity.

In addition, attendees will study how Alabama’s climate is changing and affecting ecosystems throughout the state. A short, easy hike through the Gardens -with a focus on plants found only in Alabama- will illustrate some of the in-class concepts.

Register at https://bbgardens.org/ecology-of-alabama.php