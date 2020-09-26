Family Yoga in the Gardens (for ages 4+)

Enjoy this unique opportunity for healthy fun with the family at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. This energetic class will incorporate individual and partner yoga poses for strength and balance, plus breathing exercises to help foster calm and focus. Our garden-inspired crafts will assist in cooling the mind and body. Pre-registration is required, no walk-ins will be accepted. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/family-yoga-september-2020.php

A note from the Friends: Registrants are encouraged to practice social distancing (marked spaces will be provided) and are required to provide their own yoga mats and props. Face masks are required when interacting with others, outside of your family group, in the Gardens and for entering the Garden Center. Face masks are not required while taking part in outdoor yoga classes.