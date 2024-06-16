Father’s Day with Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Spoil Dad this Father’s Day and treat him like a king! Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is inviting guests to celebrate Father’s Day with various specials available for dine-in or to-go on Sunday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to close. Enjoy a Rare and Well Done® experience at Perry’s with the famous 22-oz Bone-in Caramelized Prime Rib, Brunch Cocktails, and the Perry’s 3-Course Pork Chop Sunday Supper beginning at 4 p.m., along with the full dinner menu available for dine-in only.

The Perry’s Father’s Day Feature, available all day for dine-in or to-go, is a Bone-in Caramelized Prime Rib for $69 per person. The dish features a 22-oz. Prime Rib, pecan-wood-fired, then crusted and caramelized to preference from medium to well-done, topped with Perry’s Steak Butter and served with the Truffle Merlot Demiglace and homemade horseradish cream. Along with the Father’s Day Feature, Perry’s will offer off-the-menu Brunch-inspired cocktail options, including a Bloody Mary, Mimosa and Rosé Sangria for $13 each from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Along with Father’s Day Features, Perry’s 3-Course Pork Chop Sunday Supper for $49 will be available beginning at 4 p.m. to close. The Sunday Supper is available for dine-in or to-go and includes a choice of soup or salad, dinner-sized Perry’s Famous Pork Chop and Dessert Trio (Tasting of seasonal cheesecake, lemon meringue square and chocolate crunch). The Dessert Trio can be substituted for a side with the option of Whipped Potatoes, Thick-Cut Chargrilled Vegetables or Grilled Asparagus.

Make reservations for Father’s Day at http://www.perryssteakhouse.com or call 205.968.1597. Reservations for Father’s Day are limited, and a credit card is needed to make reservations. A $15 per person cancellation fee will be charged for cancellations made after June 16. Tax and gratuity is not included in the Father’s Day Feature cost. For to-go orders, pre-order is available now until Father’s Day with payment online for car-side pickup at https://perryssteakhouse.com/to-go/. Tax plus 15 percent handling fee will be applied to food on to-go purchases. No gratuity necessary. For more information about Perry’s Father’s Day specials, visit https://perryssteakhouse.com/specials/fathers-day/.