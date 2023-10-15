Film screening: The Descent

A FREE HALLOWEEN SCREENING OF THE TERRIFYING MODERN DAY CLASSIC!

This October, Under the Mountain wants you to scream for THE DESCENT! Heralded as a modern-day horror classic, this creature feature is a lean, first-rate exercise in terror that proves roller coasters ain’t got nothing on a good old fashioned scary movie. Start Halloween off right with THE DESCENT on Sunday, October 15 at 7PM at the O’Neal Library!

A year after a severe emotional trauma, Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) goes to North Carolina to spend some time exploring caves with her friends. After descending underground, the women find strange cave paintings and evidence of an earlier expedition, then learn they are not alone: Underground predators inhabit the crevasses, and they have a taste for human flesh.

FACE YOUR DEEPEST FEAR!

2005 / 99 minutes

We will have music, a free spooky short story featuring illustrations, raffle prizes, candy, snacks, and complimentary adult beverages for those old enough.

Doors 6:30; event starts at 7PM!

This event is 18+

This screening is brought to you by Under the Mountain, a series of horror-related events hosted by the O’Neal Library. Join us for exclusive horror author events, chilling movie screenings, and many more macabre things to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us @undrmtn on Instagram and Twitter for the latest on upcoming events.

Under the Mountain can be reached at undrmtn@gmail.com