Flicks Among the Flowers returns this fall! Join us for this special showing of The Addams Family presented by Gunn Dermatology and hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Junior Board.

This free, family–friendly event will feature a costume contest for the kids. Gates open at 5 p.m. Movie will begin at sunset (around 6:30 p.m.). Bring a blanket or a low-profile lawn chair.

A suggested donation of $5 is encouraged. All donations received will support our summer intern program.

Free and open to the public