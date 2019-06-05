Flicks Among the Flowers: The Sandlot

Enjoy a modern classic on the big screen in the beautiful setting of the Gardens by joining us for our summer Flicks Among the Flowers presented by Publix Super Markets Charities! Our 2019 Flicks include:

The Sandlot | Wednesday, June 5

Field of Dreams | Wednesday, July 17

Films begin at sunset (around 8 p.m.) and take place in the Formal Garden in front of the Conservatory. Admission is free ($5 suggested donation). Make it a date night or bring friends and family, and don't forget your blanket! Please note that no pets or outside alcoholic beverages are allowed. Donations benefit the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of the Gardens, educational programs, and outreach activities.

A preferred seating area will be available for Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Members must check in at Blount Plaza to receive a wristband.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for these fun films—please join us! For more information, visit bbgardens.org/flicks