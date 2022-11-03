Founders Place "Side By Side Singers" Concert and Sing-A-Long
Saint Luke's Episcopal Church 3736 Montrose Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama
Founders Place, a volunteer respite ministry for adults living with memory loss, invites you to our "Side by Side Singers" concert and Sing-A-Long. Join us in singing familiar hymns, American standards, and popular broadway songs. You will find a smile on your face, your toes tapping and your heartstrings zinging as you experience the love and joy of Founders Place!
