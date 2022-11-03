Founders Place "Side By Side Singers" Concert and Sing-A-Long

to

Saint Luke's Episcopal Church 3736 Montrose Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama

Founders Place, a volunteer respite ministry for adults living with memory loss, invites you to our "Side by Side Singers" concert and Sing-A-Long. Join us in singing familiar hymns, American standards, and popular broadway songs. You will find a smile on your face, your toes tapping and your heartstrings zinging as you experience the love and joy of Founders Place!

Info

Saint Luke's Episcopal Church 3736 Montrose Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama
Concerts & Live Music, Counseling & Support Groups, Education & Learning, events
205.802.6217
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Founders Place "Side By Side Singers" Concert and Sing-A-Long - 2022-11-03 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Founders Place "Side By Side Singers" Concert and Sing-A-Long - 2022-11-03 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Founders Place "Side By Side Singers" Concert and Sing-A-Long - 2022-11-03 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Founders Place "Side By Side Singers" Concert and Sing-A-Long - 2022-11-03 13:30:00 ical