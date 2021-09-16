Friends of O'Neal Library Book Sale: Abridged

The Friends of the O'Neal Library are hosting an Abridged Book Sale. The sale will be open to the public from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18. Library donors are invited to shop at our Pre-Sale on Thursday, Sept 16 from 10:00-4:00. You can become a donor with a $25 donation either at the door or through the library's website.