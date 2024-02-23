Friends of the O'Neal Library Annual Book Sale

× Expand Graphic courtesy of O'Neal Library . Book Sale 2024 IG Post - 1

The Friends of the O'Neal Library book sale is an annual book sale featuring rare or signed books, fiction and nonfiction books for all ages, and puzzles.

All proceeds go towards funding teen and adult programs for the O'Neal Library! It is sure to be a weekend of fun, buying books for a great cause!

Sale dates: Feb. 23-24 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Feb. 25 from 2-5 p.m. The Sunday sale will feature a fill a bag for $15 sale.

The Friends will host a donor preview party of the sale on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. You can receive an invitation to the donor Preview Party on Feb. 22 by donating $50 or more to the Mountain Brook Library Foundation.

The donor preview party gives early access to the treasures that are for sale and a time of fellowship with the Friends of O’Neal Library and other donors.