Great Short Stories Reading & Discussion Group

GSS meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30pm. If you'd prefer to attend online, register your email to receive a Zoom meeting link the morning of the event. For more information, contact Holley at 205.445.1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.

October 9 - "The Fly" by George Langelaan, page 176 in "Adaptations," adapted to the 1958 film The Fly directed by Kurt Neumann and the 1986 film The Fly directed by David Cronenberg. UAB Film Studies professor Gareth Jones will be our guest presenter! Both versions of the film are available in the JCLC system. It may also be available to stream/rent on some streaming services.

TRAFFIC ALERTS FOR CRESTLINE VILLAGE AND MOUNTAIN BROOK VILLAGE WHICH WILL AFFECT YOUR ABILITY TO GET TO THE LIBRARY AS WELL AS PARKING NEAR THE LIBRARY IN THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS:

CRESTLINE VILLAGE

On or around October 9th, Dan Watkins will be closed. This will last about 10 days. Immediately after, Dan Watkins from the parking garage to Keely Court will open, and they will close Dan Watkins from the parking garage to Euclid. This work should also last about 10 days. Somewhere around the first of October, Dan Watkins will be open again, but Euclid will be closed at the intersection at Dan Watkins. This work will last about 15 days, and then they will proceed toward the triangle. We are uncertain if some part of the triangle intersection will be open.

MOUNTAIN BROOK VILLAGE

On September 18, Montevallo Road will be closed at the intersection by Regions Bank until late-October, early-November. Traffic will be re-routed through Lane Parke.