Great Short Stories on Screen - Smoke Signals

1998 ADAPTATION OF A SHERMAN ALEXIE SHORT STORY

Arnold (Gary Farmer) rescued Thomas (Evan Adams) from a fire when he was a child. Thomas thinks of Arnold as a hero, while Arnold's son Victor (Adam Beach) resents his father's alcoholism, violence and abandonment of his family. Uneasy rivals and friends, Thomas and Victor spend their days killing time on a Coeur d'Alene reservation in Idaho and arguing about their cultural identities. When Arnold dies, the duo set out on a cross-country journey to Phoenix to retrieve Arnold's ashes. (Rotten Tomatoes/PG13/1h28m)

Chips, soda, and water will be provided. Film begins promptly at 5pm. The library's Great Short Stories discussion group will be talking about the short story, "This is What It Means to Say Phoenix, Arizona" on Monday, August 12 at 6:30pm, join us! For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.