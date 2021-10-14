Greek Food Festival

Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral 307 19th St S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Oct. 14-16: Greek Food Festival. Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral. 307 19th St. S. Experience Greek culture with homemade food and pastries made fresh by Holy Trinity-Holy Cross parishioners. Free admission. Food and beverage items are priced separately. 205-716-3088. birminghamgreekfestival.net

