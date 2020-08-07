You’re invited to the Heart of the House Party benefiting RMHCA!

To protect the health and safety of our community, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama is changing the way we hold our annual gala and turning it into a virtual Heart of the House Party! Everyone is invited because now more than ever during the COVID-19 crisis, families need YOU! Our world is adjusting to a new normal but families always need access to life-changing medical care and a place to stay — free of charge — where they can find comfort and support.

Join other RMHCA supporters Friday August 7, 2020 on Facebook, YouTube and online for the Heart of the House Party live stream!

In the week before the main event, supporters can bid via mobile device on exciting items in our Silent Auction and follow exciting stories and virtual activities on our social media. The live streamed event on Friday will include family stories, last chance bids on the silent auction and more.

Registration is free for the silent auction. In addition, supporters who wish to host a watch party within their household* will receive a special host kit with a donation! Visit rmhca.org/hohparty to register and make a watch party donation.

Please check back regularly for more details on our Facebook event and at rmhca.org/hohparty as the event draws closer.

*As always, we strongly encourage supporters to follow local and CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 and small gatherings.