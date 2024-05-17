Henderson Auctions is thrilled to announce the upcoming 2024 Collector Motor Series Auctions, set to take place at the renowned Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum on May 18, 2024. This highly anticipated event follows the success of the 2023 Collector Motor Series Auctions.

As the 2024 Collector Motor Series Auctions draw near, Henderson Auctions invites all car enthusiasts, collectors, and passionate individuals to mark their calendars and join them at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum on May 18, 2024. This event promises to be a celebration of automotive excellence, showcasing the finest vehicles and delivering an unforgettable auction experience.

Limited consignment space is available. To consign vehicles, motorcycles, collector cars, race cars, luxury vehicles, prewar vehicles, and more call Ben Hocevar at 225-363-8488 or email ben@hendersonauctions.com.

For general questions, call 225-686-2252 or 800-850-2252.