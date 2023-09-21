Highlands School Boarding School Fair

Highlands School 4901 Old Leeds Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

On Thursday, September 21st from 3:00PM – 5:00PM, 16 of the top boarding schools from 8 states will be on the Highlands School campus to meet your students. The fair is open to Highlands families and the public; Birmingham area students and their parents are invited to attend. RSVP is required to admissions@highlandsschool.org

Highlands School 4901 Old Leeds Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
