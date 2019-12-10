A holiday mash-up for the whole family, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is back and better than ever. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip-hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Just as in the original, in “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.