Brookwood Village will partner with Birmingham Art Crawl in hosting Holiday Art Crawl at the Village, a weekend-long event. Shoppers can stroll over 30 local artist booths throughout Brookwood Village while shopping for local, hand-crafted gift items. The event will also showcase different activities throughout the duration of the weekend-long celebration.
Holiday Art Crawl at the Village
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama 25209
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama 25209 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
Upcoming Events