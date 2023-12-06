Holiday Concert with the Samford String Quartet

Music has a special place in our hearts, especially during the holiday season. The sound of jingle bells, sleigh rides and Christmas carols can transport us to a place of joy and warmth. It's no wonder that music is an integral part of holiday celebrations around the world. This holiday performance by the Samford String Quartet will feature a range of classic and modern pieces, all of which have been carefully selected to evoke the festive spirit of the season. The Quartet's performance promises to be a wonderful celebration of music and the holidays.

This concert is free and open to all ages. Light refreshments served. Doors will open 30 minutes before the concert begins. Seating is first come, first served. Registration is to help us plan, but is not required. Register at oneallibrary.org to receive a reminder email before the concert.