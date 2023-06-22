Fun, festivities and patriotism will be on full display during the city of Vestavia Hills’ “I Love America Night” on Thursday, June 22.

Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Hawkins said the 41st annual event will take place at Wald Park from 6-9 p.m. and will feature free swimming at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center (which closes at 8 p.m.), a kids area with games and inflatables and a business expo with booths from more than 50 businesses.

A variety of live music will be played throughout the event, including headliner Chevy 6, leading up to a fireworks display at the end of the evening.