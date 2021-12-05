Indian Springs School Open House
Indian Springs School 190 Woodward Drive, City of Indian Springs Village, Alabama 35124
Indian Springs School, an independent, coeducational day and boarding school for grades 8-12, invites you to attend an admission open house on Sunday, December 5, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Register online at www.indiansprings.org or by phone at 205.332.0563.
