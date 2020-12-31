Indulge in Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille’s New Year’s Celebratory Menu

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille invites patrons to enjoy a celebratory three-course, prix-fixe menu to celebrate the ending of 2020 on New Year’s Eve. This special three-course prix fixe New Year’s Eve dinner will be available for Dine-In or To-Go.

Guests can enjoy their choice of an appetizer, entree and dessert for $60 with dine-in reservations at 5:30 p.m and earlier, $80 for dine-in reservations 5:45 p.m. and later or $60 for to-go from 4 p.m. to close. Additionally, guests are invited to a champagne toast in Perry’s Bar 79 at midnight.

The special three-course prix-fixe menu includes six soup or salad starter options, followed by Perry’s selection of nine signature entrée options, including Perry’s Famous Pork Chop, 8-oz. Filet Perry and Twin Lobster Tails, among others. For dessert, diners will have the option of indulging in a White Chocolate Cheesecake, the Dessert Trio, the Chocolate Crunch or the Flourless Fudgy Chocolate Cake.

The delicious festivities continue New Year’s Day as traditional, lucky sides of Black-Eyed Peas and Sautéed Cabbage will be offered and will make the perfect New Year’s Day feast when paired with Perry’s signature $16 Pork Chop Friday Lunch, available for Dine-In or To-Go from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday, Jan. 1.

View the complete New Year’s Eve menu and additional details at https://perryssteakhouse.com/specials/new-years-eve-2020/. Full dinner menu not available. Reservations for New Year’s Eve are encouraged and can be made online at www.perryssteakhouse.com or by calling 205-968-1597. Guests can also order and pay online for curbside pickup at https://ordering.app/perryssteakhousegrille/. Tax plus 15% handling fee applied to food TO-GO purchases.