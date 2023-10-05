Intro to House Healing

Join us for a presentation by Jason Kirby, professional house healer and owner of Elysium House Healing. The program is designed to help bring positive energy and balance to your home.

When we think of healing, we often overlook the role our environment plays in our overall well-being. However, our homes can greatly impact our physical, emotional, and mental health. That's where house healing comes in. House healing is the practice of creating a harmonious and healthy living space. In this presentation, Jason will talk about his background in house healing, introduce us to the tools of the trade, and walk us through sample floor plans. You'll leave this presentation with strategies for achieving a healing home environment.

For more about Jason's House Healing services, visit elysiumhousehealing.com