OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Iran Nuclear Deal with presenter Brian Motii, Professor of Economics, University of Montevallo. The nuclear deal between Iran and the U.S. and other world powers has been in existence since 2015, but President Trump withdrew the U.S. this year. Dr. Motii is a professor of economics who grew up in Iran and is acutely aware of the ramifications of the agreement and our withdrawal from it. Professor Motii will discuss what the nuclear deal was, why it was important to have a deal, why the U.S. withdrew, and the possible ramifications.