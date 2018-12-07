IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

to Google Calendar - IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL - 2018-12-07 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL - 2018-12-07 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL - 2018-12-07 13:30:00 iCalendar - IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL - 2018-12-07 13:30:00

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Iran Nuclear Deal with presenter Brian Motii, Professor of Economics, University of Montevallo. The nuclear deal between Iran and the U.S. and other world powers has been in existence since 2015, but President Trump withdrew the U.S. this year. Dr. Motii is a professor of economics who grew up in Iran and is acutely aware of the ramifications of the agreement and our withdrawal from it. Professor Motii will discuss what the nuclear deal was, why it was important to have a deal, why the U.S. withdrew, and the possible ramifications.

Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL - 2018-12-07 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL - 2018-12-07 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL - 2018-12-07 13:30:00 iCalendar - IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL - 2018-12-07 13:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Issu: Village Living September 2018