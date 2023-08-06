The J'la Gala
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Building on last year’s success, the Levite Jewish Community Center will host its 2nd annual J’la Gala to benefit its wide range of programming for children and adults. This year’s theme, “Only at The J,” celebrates the unique and wonderful role The J plays in the lives of thousands of our neighbors. Attendees will enjoy a gourmet kosher meal and cocktails, plus silent and live auctions.
