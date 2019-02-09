The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) Auxiliary is pleased to announce the eighth annual Jazz Cat Ball. Sponsored by John 3:16, guests will enjoy a seated dinner, live music, ritzy casino games, and an online silent and live auction. As GBHS' largest annual fundraiser, proceeds from the Jazz Cat Ball are vital to providing services such as health care, shelter, food, and socialization for thousands of homeless, abused and neglected animals. Jazz Cat Ball allows animals to find hope and help through the year by providing funds for the continuation of the GBHS’ externship program for fourth-year students from Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Tickets available for purchase at www.gbhs.org/jcb19.