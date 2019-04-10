Jefferson County Historical Association's April Meeting: Chervis Isom Speaks

Jefferson County Historical Association (JCHA) is pleased to announce its April meeting featured speaker, Chervis Isom. He will be speaking about his memoir, “The Newspaper Boy: Coming of age in Birmingham, AL during the Civil Rights era.” It tells of his journey out of the Jim Crow racism of his youth through a series of stories meant to explain to his grandchildren the times in which he grew up. Over the course of 10 years, it became a book that documents the evolution of his life as it intersected with the historical and social events, such as the Korean War; the Cold War; McCarthyism; Jim Crow and the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement; the Civil Rights demonstrations in Birmingham culminating with the 16th Street Church bombing; and the assassination of President John Kennedy.