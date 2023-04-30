× Expand Graphic courtesy of David Gonnerman.

The Jewish Food and Culture Fest is one of B’ham’s favorite outdoor food events.

In fact, last year’s event was declared “the best one-day event the Jewish community has put on in Birmingham. Ever.” Plan now to attend… but be patient because it will take us weeks to prepare all of your favorite foods from recipes that have been passed down for generations: brisket, falafel, corned beef, matzah ball soup, and rugelach (to name just a few).

Then when we’re ready, all you have to do is show up, eat, and enjoy.