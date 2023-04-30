Jewish Food and Culture Fest

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama Birmingham, AL 35213

The Jewish Food and Culture Fest is one of B’ham’s favorite outdoor food events. In fact, last year’s event was declared “the best event the Jewish community has put on in Birmingham” by someone who knows. While the event is free, you will have to pay to enjoy our varied and delicious food offerings.

