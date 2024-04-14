The Jewish Food and Culture Fest is one of B’ham’s favorite outdoor food events. Plan now to attend… but be patient because it will take us weeks to prepare all of your favorite foods from recipes that have been passed down for generations: sweet and savory braised brisket, falafel, giant corned beef sandwiches, pickles, babka, tender stuffed cabbage rolls, rugelach, challah, sweet noodle kugel casserole, Israeli salad, couscous, savory potato burekas, matzah ball soup, mandelbrot, and more.