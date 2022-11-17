Join the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. for JLB Hearts Birmingham as part of its Market Noel fundraiser. Included with the purchase of a $15 Market Noel general admission shopping ticket, this fun event is all about family, community, school pride and Birmingham. Emceed by Miss Alabama 2022 Lindsay Fincher, attendees will enjoy refreshments, fun tailgating games, a Teacher’s Lounge to honor teachers and faculty, and performances from local area high schools, churches and community organizations.

Featured groups include The Exceptional Foundation Caroling Sensations, The Birmingham Boys Choir, Spain Park Sapphires, Vestavia Dance - Team Performance Group, Spain Park Dazzlers, Brock’s Gap BGs, Ten Bucs Worth, Berry Middle School Choir, Grace Note, Dance etc., Jackson Olin High School, Hoover High School Show Choir, Samford Dance Team and the Alabama Ballet. In addition, JLB Hearts Birmingham will highlight some of JLB’s community partners and projects such as Children’s of Alabama Family Fun Times Foundry Ministries, the Crisis Center - Senior Talk Line and Crisis Center - Rape Response Advocate Program, Vineyard Family Services Backpack Buddies, JLB Essentials Pantry and JLB Second Servings.

JLB Hearts Birmingham is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, First Responders Luncheon, Cheers to 100 Years, Coffee Chat about Elder Fraud, Brunch with the Big Guy and Milk and Cookies with Santa, in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center from Nov. 17-19. The market features more than 100 stores from across the southeast and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 26 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry.

For more information about Market Noel, JLB Hearts Birmingham or other events, visit www.marketnoel.net.